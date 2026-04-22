What Pakistan Wanted From Trump—And Why Iran Ceasefire Still Holds

Trump indefinitely extends the April 22 ceasefire deadline as Washington awaits a ‘unified proposal’ from Tehran amid naval tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Pakistan steps in as mediator; Vice President JD Vance’s Islamabad visit for second-round talks postponed as Iran hesitates to rejoin negotiations.
Disagreements persist over Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, with Tehran calling US demands ‘excessive’ despite UN backing for continued diplomacy.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he is indefinitely extending the temporary ceasefire, which was supposed to expire on April 22. The announcement comes following Pakistan’s intervention and request, though Tehran and Washington are waiting for a ‘unified proposal’ amid the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also put on hold US Vice President JD Vance’s Islamabad visit for a second round of peace talks.
According to reports, Trump’s decision to extend the deadline comes at a time when certainty about a longer-term truce is increasingly uncertain and geopolitical escalation is heightened.
Earlier this week, both countries stated their preparedness for military escalation if no deal is reached. Trump said he would "extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Trump’s announcement and said it was an ‘important step toward de-escalation,’ and that the extension of the ceasefire will create ‘critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the US,’ reports said, citing Guterres’ spokesperson.
Islamabad Thanks Washington
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire and expressed hope that both sides would be able to reach a comprehensive peace deal.
Pakistan was set to host Vance and delegations from Tehran; however, the second round of talks has not yet taken place after Iran rebuffed efforts to resume negotiations. As per reports, the next round of negotiations is expected to take place later this week.
“With the trust and confidence reposed in it, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict,” Shehbaz wrote on X.
Iran Yet to Make a Call
As per reports, Iran has still not decided whether to join the negotiations in Pakistan. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday that Tehran will only participate if it believes the discussions would yield results.
The first round of talks was held on April 11, with discussions lasting over 20 hours, but did not conclude with a ceasefire due to disagreements over Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The Iranian delegation stated that the US ‘demands were excessive,’ while Washington asked Tehran to surrender its uranium enrichment and agree to a 20-year moratorium on the same.