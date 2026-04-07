Iran Offers 10-Point Ceasefire Deal as Trump Sets Final Deadline

Iran has presented a framework seeking a permanent end to the conflict, including security assurances and lifting of economic sanctions.
Tehran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy route — with a regulated transit fee to support post-war reconstruction.
US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline till 8 PM Washington time, calling the proposal a “significant step” but “not good enough.”
US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed his administration has received a 10-point proposal for a ceasefire from Iran. The proposal comes amid heightened tensions and escalating verbal threats from Washington. Trump has given Tehran time till Tuesday to reach a deal, agreeing to their demands, before things will be ‘blown up.’
As per reports from the Iranian state news agency, the plan was conveyed through mediation from Pakistan, which has been acting as the intermediary between Washington and Tehran.
The deadline given earlier by Trump has been extended till 8 PM Washington time (5.30 AM IST, Wednesday), with him stressing that the deadline would be the final cutoff. He described Tehran’s proposal as ‘not good enough,’ however acknowledged that it was a significant step.
Earlier, Iran had rejected a 15-point proposal made by Washington and stated that ‘we have made a framework of our own demands.’ According to reports, the core demand from Tehran in the latest 10-point conflict resolution includes a guarantee that it will not be attacked again and seeks an end to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. It also demanded the lifting of economic sanctions imposed against it.
In exchange, Iran has offered to open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which nearly 25% of global energy trade transits. The proposal also adds that the reopening of the Strait will include a system to regulate transit, including a fee of about $2 million per vessel, which will be shared with Oman.
The revenue generated from the fee would be used for the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during the conflict. The conflict, now in its second month, began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a combined military attack against Iran to sabotage its nuclear development programme.
According to the state media, the plan also highlights a ‘permanent end to the war,’ rejecting a temporary ceasefire in favour of a longer-term settlement aligned with Tehran’s conditions.
Iran has not released the full text of the proposal; however, reports, including those from the Wall Street Journal, suggest that officials have hinted at these provisions, including provisions for safe passage through the Strait, sanctions relief, reconstruction efforts, and stabilisation of the region through de-escalation of the conflict.