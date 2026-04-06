How West Asia War Shock Could Shape RBI’s Next Rate Decision

Is a Rate Hike on the Table?

According to economists, the MPC is expected to maintain status quo in April. As per reports citing analysts, a rate hike is unlikely as retail inflation remains under control. “As per our (IDFC First Bank) FY27 CPI inflation estimate, inflation is at 4.9%. This implies that headline CPI does not cross 6%, which is the upper threshold of the inflation-targeting band. In the past, the RBI has hiked policy rates in response to a supply shock only when inflation has been above 6% for a few months,” Sengupta said. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that one rate hike is possible to tame the risk of imported inflation. The RBI has a primary mandate to maintain price stability by targeting inflation at 4%, with a tolerance band of +/- 2%.