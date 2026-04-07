Crude Jumps Past $111 as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens War Fears

Oil markets braced for a possible escalation of the war in West Asia and extended gains on Tuesday following US President Donald Trump’s comments. The benchmark Brent crude traded above $111 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged to $115 per barrel. On Monday, Trump reiterated his threat that if Tehran does not agree to a deal by Tuesday, the escalation of the war would be massive as he would ‘blow everything up.’ Trump declared that Iran could be ‘taken out in one night.’