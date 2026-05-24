Hero MotoCorp Confident of Strengthening Leadership Riding on New Launches, E-Scooter Sales: CEO

While declining to comment on competitors, Chitale said,"We will stay focused on doing what's right for the customer. We stay focused on offering the most efficient, most safe products. We have a great momentum so far. I can't talk about others, but I can talk about confidence in our channel, our products." Noting that "competition is definitely intense", he said, "From SIAM data, it appears that our lead over competitors has again widened last year (FY26). While it had kept coming down, narrowing over six-seven years, and the lead had shrunk, in FY26 again the curve turned, and again marginally the lead widened." Hero MotoCorp is "widening" the gap to competitors on the back of growth that the company is driving in categories such as scooters in both ICE and electric, bikes in 125 cc and above categories, while also continuing to push entry-level commuter motorcycles, he added.