Oil Prices Hit $110 Now: Iran-Israel Conflict and the $150 Risk Explained

Higher Crude Oil Price Could Put Pressure

According to a March 18 report by Nomura, higher crude oil prices above $100 per barrel are expected to put significant pressure on the financials of oil marketing companies (OMCs), with estimates suggesting substantial losses in fuel retailing at current levels. The report indicated that if prices remain elevated, the government may consider reintroducing the windfall tax, or Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), on domestic crude producers such as ONGC and Oil India. The additional tax revenue could then be used to offset losses faced by OMCs and provide relief to consumers through cuts in excise duties on petrol and diesel. “According to our estimates, the government can provide ₹3 per liter in excise duty relief on petrol/diesel by fully passing the windfall tax collection from crude, as calculated above,” stated the report. However, any relief beyond a certain level would likely require direct support from the government budget, increasing fiscal pressure.