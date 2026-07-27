SSRDP’s Eco Kranti Brings Together India’s Top Green Startups At Shubh Labh 1.0

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: Received more than 900 entries, and over 250 startups, researchers, and innovators from across India participated in the first edition of Eco Kranti Shubh Labh 1.0 National Summit. More than 30 startups were selected during the two-day sustainability and social innovation conclave organised by Eco Kranti, an initiative of the Sri Sri Rural Development Programme (SSRDP), in collaboration with Startup India and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).