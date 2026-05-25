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Stock Market Holiday in June 2026: Check When NSE & BSE Will Remain Shut

Indian stock markets will remain closed on June 26, 2026 for Muharram. Check upcoming NSE and BSE holidays

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Indian stock Market Photo: freepik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • National Stock Exchange and BSE will stay closed on June 26, 2026 for Muharram, while trading continues on weekdays

  • Stock markets remain closed every Saturday and Sunday, while trading continues normally on other working weekdays across exchanges

  • Indian stock markets will observe 16 holidays in 2026, with several festival-related trading closures scheduled after June 26

Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on June 26, 2026 for Muharram. Apart from this holiday, markets will continue operating on all regular weekdays during the month.

Stock exchanges remain shut every Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekly trading break followed across financial markets. Investors can continue trading normally on all other working days during standard market hours.

In total, Indian stock markets are scheduled to observe 16 holidays in 2026. After the June 26 closure, exchanges will remain shut on several occasions later in the year due to national and religious festivals.

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Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2026

  • June 26, 2026 – Muharram

  • September 14, 2026 – Ganesh Chaturthi

  • October 2, 2026 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  • October 20, 2026 – Dussehra

  • November 10, 2026 – Diwali Balipratipada

  • November 24, 2026 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

  • December 25, 2026 – Christmas

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Weekend Market Holiday Impact

Some major holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and will not lead to additional market closures. These include Independence Day on August 15 and Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8.

Diwali Laxmi Pujan will fall on a Sunday, though exchanges are expected to hold the customary Muhurat Trading session on the same day. The timings for the special one-hour session will be announced closer to the festival.

Apart from the listed holidays, trading across equity, derivatives and other major segments will continue as usual on all working weekdays throughout the year.

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