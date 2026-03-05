Nitish Kumar Bids Adieu to Bihar Politics: Check His Net Worth, Assets & More

Nitish Kumar to quit Bihar CM post, plans Rajya Sabha move
Kumar said his political aim was to represent both Parliament and state legislature Houses during career
Rajya Sabha entry will complete Nitish Kumar’s stint across all four legislative Houses in India
Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar on Thursday confirmed that he will resign as Bihar’s Chief Minister and move to the Rajya Sabha. Kumar shared the announcement on X (formerly twitter), saying he now wants to enter the Upper House of Parliament in the upcoming election.
In his post, Kumar explained his long-held political goal. He wrote that he had always wished to serve in both Houses of Parliament as well as both Houses of the state legislature during his public career.
“For more than two decades you trusted and supported me, and I tried to serve Bihar with full dedication. Because of your trust, the state is moving forward on the path of development,” Kumar said in his message on X.
His decision surprised many political observers, as Kumar took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the tenth time in November and is now preparing to step down just a few months later.
Reasons Behind Resignation
Kumar said he now wants to fulfil his long-held wish to become a Rajya Sabha member. He has already served as a Lok Sabha member, a Member of the Legislative Assembly and a Member of the Legislative Council.
If elected to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar will complete a rare record of serving in all four legislative bodies at the state and national levels. He said the move fulfils a long-standing goal he held since the start of his parliamentary career.
Kumar also said his bond with the people of Bihar will remain unchanged even after he steps down as Chief Minister. He added that he will continue working for the state’s development and extend full support and guidance to the next government.
Health Issues Reported
According to The Indian Express, health concerns may have also influenced the leadership’s decision. Sources quoted in the report said Kumar faced health issues during his recent tenure.
The report also said there is a growing perception that the state administration has depended heavily on the bureaucracy in recent months. Several videos from Kumar’s public appearances have also sparked discussion about his health.
A BJP leader told the newspaper that although the resignation may not look politically comfortable, it could still help the alliance in the long term as the government still has most of its term remaining.
Nitish Kumar Net Worth
According to his disclosure, Nitish Kumar owns total assets worth around ₹1.64 crore. His movable assets stand at about ₹16.97 lakh.
These include ₹21,052 in cash and nearly ₹60,811 held in bank accounts. The rest of his wealth comes mainly from property.
His immovable assets are worth about ₹1.48 crore and include a residential flat in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi.
In 2023, his total declared assets stood slightly higher at around ₹1.65 crore, showing a small dip in his overall wealth in recent years.