Mamata Banerjee vs High-Net-Worth Rivals: Who’s Richest in West Bengal Poll Race?

Mamata Banerjee declares minimal assets, no major property or vehicle ownership.
Jakir Hussain emerges richest candidate with over ₹133 crore declared assets.
Palash Rana reports crores in assets including businesses, gold and vehicles.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting the 2026 West Bengal elections from Bhabanipur, in Phase II of the West Bengal elections. She will be contesting against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Meanwhile other richest candidates in Palash Rana and Jakir Hussain’s have networths as under.
The three-time CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, does not own possessions such as a house, a car or any significant immovable property, Mint reported citing her election affidavit submitted with the nomination papers earlier in April.
As reported by Mint, Mamata Banerjee declared ₹15.4 lakh worth of total assets. Her annual income was ₹23,21,570 in 2024-25, compared to ₹20,72,740 in 2023-24. Her earnings peaked in 2021-22 at ₹38,14,410.
Jakir Hussain’s Net Worth
Jakir Hussain is a TMC candidate from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad. He is the richest candidate in the Phase I elections which is going to be held on April 23.
Citing the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Mint reported that Husain has movable assets worth ₹74 crore and immovable assets worth around ₹58.6 crore, adding his net worth to over ₹133 crore.
In his election affidavit, Hussain declared that he had ₹74,38,218 worth of cash in hand, while his spouse had ₹69,12,206.
He didn't say he had any cars, planes or yachts, but he did say he had a gun worth ₹68,70,500 and 2000 grams of gold coins worth ₹28,91,21,500.
He said he had ₹13,22,00,518 in equity shares, ₹39,46,898 in Demat shares, and ₹10,95,548 in Mutual Funds. This does not include the shares that his wife and other family members own.
Hussain declared that he owns a large piece of land. He also has residential and commercial buildings in Kolkata and Basudevpur.
Mint further reported that the total value of his own and inherited assets is around ₹4,61,31,714,100, as per his affidavit.
Palash Rana’s Net Worth
Rana is a BJP candidate from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. He is the richest candidate in Phase II of the West Bengal polls.
In his affidavit to the Election Commission before the 2026 West Bengal elections, he said that he has ₹10,00,000 "cash in hand" and his spouse has ₹2,50,000, reported Mint.
The affidavit says that Rana and his wife have about ₹70 lakh in fixed deposits and other kinds of deposits.
According to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), his movable assets are worth about ₹21,57,56,390. Rana did say in his affidavit that he had movable assets worth ₹4 crore, though.
Rana owns 99.89% of Mathurapur Agro India Private Limited, which is worth ₹16,46,73,000, and 93% of Fastpin Network Services (India), which is worth ₹1,86,000.
According to the affidavit on the Election Commission's website, he also owns five boats and two cars (a Toyta Fortuner and a Scorpio), 100 grams of platinum worth ₹5,91,500, and 200 grams of gold worth ₹1,24,51,500.