Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is making a strong comeback in the Bihar Assembly election.
The party contested 29 seats and, as of 1.30 pm on November 14, was leading in 22 of them.
Overall NDA performance remained strong, crossing 190 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly based on the latest trends.
Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is making a strong return in Bihar politics in this Assembly election. LJP (RV), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), contested 29 seats.
As of 1.30 pm on November 14, the party was leading in 22 of these seats. Overall, the NDA had crossed 190 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, according to the latest trends.
The son of Bihar political veteran late Ram Vilas Paswan has emerged as a key leader in incumbent NDA's expect victory in 2025. While, Chirag Paswan entered politics in 2012, he made his name in 2019 general election calling himself "Modi's Hanuman", even as his party was not party of NDA at the time.
Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan tried his luck at Bollywood. He acted in the 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum alongside Kangana Ranaut, but the movie failed at the box office. After this, he left acting and turned to politics, carrying forward the legacy of his father and founder of the original Lok Janshakti Party.
Chirag Paswan, 43, has always expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. In 2020, he said his main issue was with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At the time his party has parted from NDA.
Many analysts felt his vote share contributed to the JD(U)’s poor performance that year's assembly election.
Things changed quickly after that. The original Lok Janshakti Party, split following a dispute between Chiran and his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras over the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan.
By the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag had rejoined the BJP-led NDA, won a seat in Parliament, and was appointed as a minister in Modi’s third term as Prime Minister.
According to his 2024 election affidavit, Paswan’s total assets are over ₹2.68 crore. This includes movable assets worth ₹1.66 crore, cash, bank deposits, shares and gold jewellery valued at ₹14.40 lakh.
He also owns two cars, a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy (2015) and a Toyota Fortuner (2014), together worth ₹35 lakh, and a house in Patna valued at ₹1.02 crore.
Chirag Paswan also runs an NGO called Chirag Ka Rojgar, which provides jobs to unemployed youth in Bihar. He also donated ₹1.11 lakh towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
He has done his basic schooling from the National Institute of Open Schooling in Delhi. Later, he joined a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jhansi, but left in the third semester to pursue arts, which led him first to Bollywood and then to politics.