Passenger vehicle sales rose 27.3% year-on-year to 4,38,854 units in May
Two-wheeler sales rose 14.8% to 19,02,209 units, while three-wheeler sales climbed 31.1% to 70,720 units
SIAM said reduced GST rates and easier financing contributed to higher off-take in May
Passenger vehicle sales in India surged 27.3% year-on-year to a record 4,38,854 units in May, up from 3,44,656 units a year earlier, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, as quoted by PTI. The industry body described it as the industry's best-ever May.
Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales also touched their highest-ever volumes for the month. Two-wheeler sales rose 14.8% to 19,02,209 units from 16,57,116 units a year ago, while three-wheeler sales climbed 31.1% to 70,720 units from 53,942 units, the data showed.
Scooters, Three-Wheelers Set the Pace
Within the two-wheeler pack, scooters were the standout, with sales jumping 27.4% to 7,39,667 units. Motorcycles grew at a more modest 7.2% to 11,13,973 units, while mopeds, a much smaller category climbed 30.3% to 48,569 units.
The three-wheeler segment told a similar story of broad-based gains. Passenger carriers, which continue to dominate the category, rose 30% to 57,649 units. Goods carriers grew faster still, up 35.3% to 11,802 units.
The electric side of the segment posted the sharpest jumps in percentage terms; e-rickshaw sales rose 38.9% to 1,000 units, and e-carts climbed 81.8% to 269 units, though both remain tiny in absolute numbers.
Rising Fuel Bills Haven't Dented Demand Yet
The numbers are striking given how much costlier it became to run a vehicle through the month. Petrol and diesel prices rose by at least ₹7.5 a litre in May, as global crude prices climbed on the back of tensions in West Asia, while CNG prices were hiked by roughly ₹6 per kg across multiple revisions during the month.
Production kept pace with the demand surge. The industry produced 29,27,711 units of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles combined during May, reflecting strong manufacturing activity across the board.
GST Cuts, Easier Loans Behind The Surge
SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon attributed the across-the-board records to a mix of factors. "Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded the highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment," he said, as quoted by the newswire.
"Lower base effect of previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, with easier financing, is again getting reflected in higher off-take this month," Menon added.
The GST rate cuts that came into effect in September 2025 have continued to support demand months later, while easier access to vehicle financing has improved affordability for buyers across both urban and rural markets.