Sun Pharma Recalls Select Eye Drops, Asks Distributors to Stop Sales as Precautionary Measure

Sun Pharma has initiated a precautionary recall of several eye drop products and asked distributors to stop sales immediately.
The company said patient safety remains its top priority and that it is working to restore product availability.
Experts advised patients not to stop treatment on their own and to consult an ophthalmologist for suitable alternatives.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has initiated a precautionary recall of several eye drop products and instructed distributors across its network to immediately stop selling the affected medicines, according to a confidential letter accessed by ANI.
In the July 17 communication, Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd directed distributors to cease billing of the affected products and return all existing stocks available with them. The company described the move as a precautionary measure.
Responding to the news agency, Sun Pharma said patient safety remains its highest priority and that it has taken all necessary steps in line with regulatory requirements.
Distributors Asked to Return Stocks
According to the letter accessed by the news agency, the products being withdrawn include Depopred 2ML, Brinolar (BKC FREE), Brinzotim Eye Drops 5ML BKC FREE, Lotepred-5ML, Lotepred 1% Eye Drops 5ML, Lotepred LS 0.2% Eye Drops 5ML, Lotepred T, Nepalact OD Eye Drops 3ML, Nepalact-Z, Toba-F and Nepalact Eye Drops 5ML.
The company asked distributors to immediately stop billing these products and provide details of any remaining stock. It also instructed them to return all available stocks, including those received from other sources, on priority.
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In its statement to ANI, Sun Pharma said its teams are working to restore the availability of the affected products so that patients continue to have access to treatment options.
Patients Advised to Consult Doctors
Commenting on the development, an expert told the agency that many of the affected eye drops are commonly prescribed after eye surgeries or for chronic conditions such as glaucoma, eye infections, allergies and eye inflammation.
The expert said maintaining sterility during manufacturing is critical, as even suspected contamination at a manufacturing facility can pose a risk to patient safety and make product recalls necessary.
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Patients have been advised not to continue using recalled products or stop treatment on their own. Instead, they should consult their ophthalmologist, who can prescribe a suitable alternative and ensure continuity of treatment while protecting their vision.