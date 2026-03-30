  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. West asia crisis govt in talks with tech ind associations no adverse impact reported yet

West Asia Crisis: Govt in Talks With Tech Ind Associations; No Adverse Impact Reported Yet

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Asia Crisis: Govt in Talks With Tech Ind Associations; No Adverse Impact Reported Yet
info_icon

The government is in dialogue with hi-tech industry associations on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the ecosystem, and industry bodies have not reported any adverse impact on their operations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains.

"We have asked every industry association here, and each one has said that so far there is no impact... This includes semiconductors, mobile, electronics components, and hardware space...It is an evolving situation. So, we will continue interacting with the industry," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The industry believes that the West Asia crisis will not be prolonged, he said.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×