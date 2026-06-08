Spark Capital PWM Wins Three Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2026; Arpita Vinay Named Asia’s Outstanding Wealth Management CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), one of India’s fastest-growing wealth management firms, has been recognised with three prestigious awards at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2026, held at the Capella Singapore. The awards recognise institutions and leaders that are redefining private banking and wealth management through innovation, client-centricity, leadership excellence, and differentiated value creation.

The firm received recognition across leadership, client service, and brand-building categories:

Outstanding Achievement by a Wealth Management CEO – Asia (Winner) – Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO

Outstanding Wealth Management Service by a Multi-Family Office (Winner)

Outstanding Marketing Campaign by a Private Bank/Family Office/Trust Company (Winner)

These latest accolades come within days of another significant achievement, with Spark Capital PWM recently being named Winner in the Independent Asset Manager (India) category at the Fourteenth Wealth Briefing Asia Awards 2026 and Best Digital Client Experience in Wealth Management (Advisory) category at the Global Private Banker Wealth Tech Awards 2026, furthering the firm’s growing stature in the regional wealth management industry.

The recognition of Arpita Vinay as the winner of Outstanding Achievement by a Wealth Management CEO – Asia highlights her role in leading one of the fastest-growing wealth management platforms in the region. Under her leadership, Spark Capital PWM has successfully combined institutional-grade advisory capabilities, technology-driven innovation, and a client-first philosophy to build a differentiated proposition for India’s rapidly expanding ultra-high-net-worth and family office segment.

Commenting on the achievement, Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management, said: “These recognitions are a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and the commitment of our team to build a wealth management platform that combines institutional rigour, personalised advisory, and technology-enabled transparency. At Spark Capital PWM, our vision has always been to create a future-ready platform that helps families not only grow wealth but also preserve legacies across generations. Winning these awards on a global stage, alongside our recent WealthBriefingAsia recognition, validates our belief that independence, innovation, and client-centricity can together create enduring value.”

Over the last three years, Spark Capital PWM has emerged as one of the industry’s most remarkable growth stories. While the organisation expanded its presence from a single office in Chennai to a nationwide network across key Indian cities and an international presence in DIFC, Dubai, the Assets under Management (AuM) grew at a record pace.

The recognition for Outstanding Wealth Management Service by a Multi-Family Office reflects the firm’s success in building an integrated advisory platform that goes beyond traditional investment management. Spark Capital PWM’s Multi-Family Office proposition combines wealth management, succession planning, family governance, philanthropy advisory, estate planning, lifestyle solutions, and cross-border wealth structuring to address the evolving needs of entrepreneurial and business families.

The Outstanding Marketing Campaign award acknowledges Spark Capital PWM’s innovative approach to brand building thought leadership, community engagement, and the creation of high-impact platforms such as the ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards. Rather than relying on traditional sponsorships, the firm has focused on creating meaningful conversations around family businesses, succession, governance, legacy creation, and long-term stewardship.

As India continues to witness unprecedented wealth creation, Spark Capital PWM remains focused on strengthening its position as a trusted partner to entrepreneurs, business families, family offices, and next-generation wealth creators through a combination of advisory excellence, technology-led innovation, and long-term stewardship.

About Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

Spark PWM Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. Guided by the group’s founding values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Transparency, Spark Capital PWM serves affluent families, business promoters, family offices, new-age entrepreneurs, and senior executives navigating the full spectrum of wealth creation, preservation, and intergenerational transfer. Extending beyond traditional wealth management, the firm draws on Spark Capital’s broader ecosystem- encompassing investment banking and asset management expertise — to craft bespoke, integrated solutions tailored to each client’s unique ambitions.

Spark Capital | Private Wealth Management, Investment Banking & Asset Management

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