Fake Pizza Hut in Pakistan? Minister Khawaja Asif’s Ribbon-Cutting at Outlet Sparks Online Debate

Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif faced criticism after attending a Pizza Hut opening in Sialkot Cantonment.
The launch appeared routine, but Pizza Hut Pakistan soon denied links, calling the outlet unauthorised and unaffiliated with Yum! Brands.
Pizza Hut Pakistan said the outlet ignores official recipes, standards and filed a complaint with authorities.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is facing criticism after attending the opening of a Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot Cantonment. Videos and photos show him cutting the ribbon, posing for cameras and receiving applause amid floral arrangements.
The inauguration seemed routine, but Pizza Hut Pakistan quickly denied any connection with the outlet. The company called it “unauthorised and fraudulent” and said it is not part of Pizza Hut Pakistan or Yum! Brands.
The company added that the outlet does not follow official recipes, quality protocols or operational standards. Pizza Hut Pakistan has filed a complaint with authorities to stop the misuse of its trademark and ensure immediate action.
Fake Pizza Hut Event
The incident went viral on social media within hours. Many users mocked the Defence Minister for attending an outlet that the company later disowned. One user wrote, “One ribbon cut, one statement issued. That has to be some kind of record.” Another joked, “From national security to pizza security, turns out the latter needed better verification.”
Several posts on X, (formerly Twitter), compared the incident to political missteps. “Fake minister, fake pizza outlet,” one user wrote, while another said, “After losing his MNA seat from Sialkot, Khawaja Asif who became a fake MNA has now arrived to inaugurate a fake Pizza Hut. What a fool!”
Some defended Asif, saying the outlet looked operational and genuine at the time. But most criticised him, stressing the need to verify franchise licences before attending public events.
The incident has sparked debate over how thoroughly public figures verify events before lending their presence. Critics argue that overlooking basic checks can quickly turn awkward in the public eye.
So far, the Defence Minister has not responded to the company’s statement, with the conversation continuing largely across social media platforms.