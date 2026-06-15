Indian LNG Carrier Disha Safely Transits Strait of Hormuz

"As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, briefing the media on the recent developments in West Asia.