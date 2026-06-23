Hormuz Traffic Picks Up as US-Iran Talks Advance, Stranded Tankers Begin Moving Out

The first three tankers to make inbound transits, Al Hamla, Al Areesh and Al Khuwair, did so with their automatic identification systems switched off, according to Vortexa. They were last seen outside the strait in mid-June and reappeared on ship-tracking data between June 19 and June 23. The remaining four, Wadi Al Sail, Mekaines, Al Sadd and Mesaimeer, entered the strait on Monday via the Iranian route.