Why India’s National Adaptation Plan Represents a Transition in Thinking

Embedding Adaptation in Planning

The NAP represents a transition in thinking. Adaptation is no longer treated as a sector-specific or reactive response, but as an integral component of economic planning and governance. By embedding resilience across sectors—agriculture, water resources, ecosystems, health and infrastructure, the NAP seeks to ensure that development gains are not only sustained but strengthened in the face of climate risks. This approach aligns closely with India’s broader policy architecture, building on the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and State Action Plans (SAPs), while reinforcing commitments under the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).