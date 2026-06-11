“Leadership Message”

Dr Angelo George CEO | Bisleri International
Water is not merely a resource—it is fundamental to business continuity. As industries face increasing risks from water scarcity, the need to integrate water stewardship into core business strategy becomes imperative. The concept of water credits provides a structured mechanism to recognize conservation efforts, incentivize efficiency, and align sustainability with operational resilience.
At Bisleri, our collaboration with TERI SAS reflects our commitment to advancing credible, science-based approaches to water management. Water credits can enable industries to transition from compliance to leadership, embedding water conservation within risk management frameworks while contributing to broader societal goals.
Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI and Chancellor | TERI School of Advance Studies (TERI SAS)
On World Environment Day 2026, under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” we are reminded that nature-based solutions must guide our development pathways. Water stress is one of the clearest signals of climate disruption.
Addressing this challenge requires collaboration—between industry, academia, and media—to drive both awareness and action. This supplement is a step in that direction, bringing together knowledge, innovation, and implementation insights to advance a robust water credit framework for India.
“Water credits are carbon’s local, high-stakes cousins. TERI SAS-Bisleri’s report proves impact-adjusted footprints work. Act now: Build transparent, basin-level markets-or watch stewardship fail”
Prof Arun Kansal, Director ICWMR, TERI SAS
“Water stewardship is increasingly becoming central to business sustainability. Integrating water risk into decision-making frameworks is essential for ensuring long-term resilience and responsible growth.”
Mr Arupendra Mullick, Associate Director, TERI Council for Business Sustainability