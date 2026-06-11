“Leadership Message”

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India stands at a defining moment in its water journey. Rising industrial demand, climate variability, and growing stress on freshwater ecosystems are reshaping how water is valued and managed. As businesses confront increasing operational and regulatory risks, the need for innovative, scalable solutions has never been greater. Water credits offer a transformative pathway—recognizing, quantifying, and rewarding water conservation and stewardship. This special supplement, developed by TERI in collaboration with Bisleri, brings together research, practice, and policy perspectives to explore how water credits can support resilient businesses and sustainable ecosystems.

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Outlook Planet Desk
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Bisleri’s Nayi Umeed Initiative: Building check dams to recharge ground water levels and support farming families
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Dr Angelo George CEO | Bisleri International

Dr Angelo George
Dr Angelo George
Dr Angelo George
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Water is not merely a resource—it is fundamental to business continuity. As industries face increasing risks from water scarcity, the need to integrate water stewardship into core business strategy becomes imperative. The concept of water credits provides a structured mechanism to recognize conservation efforts, incentivize efficiency, and align sustainability with operational resilience.

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At Bisleri, our collaboration with TERI SAS reflects our commitment to advancing credible, science-based approaches to water management. Water credits can enable industries to transition from compliance to leadership, embedding water conservation within risk management frameworks while contributing to broader societal goals.

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Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI and Chancellor | TERI School of Advance Studies (TERI SAS)

Dr Vibha Dhawan
Dr Vibha Dhawan
Dr Vibha Dhawan
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On World Environment Day 2026, under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” we are reminded that nature-based solutions must guide our development pathways. Water stress is one of the clearest signals of climate disruption.

Addressing this challenge requires collaboration—between industry, academia, and media—to drive both awareness and action. This supplement is a step in that direction, bringing together knowledge, innovation, and implementation insights to advance a robust water credit framework for India.

“Water credits are carbon’s local, high-stakes cousins. TERI SAS-Bisleri’s report proves impact-adjusted footprints work. Act now: Build transparent, basin-level markets-or watch stewardship fail”

Prof Arun Kansal, Director ICWMR, TERI SAS

“Water stewardship is increasingly becoming central to business sustainability. Integrating water risk into decision-making frameworks is essential for ensuring long-term resilience and responsible growth.”

Mr Arupendra Mullick, Associate Director, TERI Council for Business Sustainability

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