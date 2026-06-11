“Leadership Message”

India stands at a defining moment in its water journey. Rising industrial demand, climate variability, and growing stress on freshwater ecosystems are reshaping how water is valued and managed. As businesses confront increasing operational and regulatory risks, the need for innovative, scalable solutions has never been greater. Water credits offer a transformative pathway—recognizing, quantifying, and rewarding water conservation and stewardship. This special supplement, developed by TERI in collaboration with Bisleri, brings together research, practice, and policy perspectives to explore how water credits can support resilient businesses and sustainable ecosystems.