Two-Wheeler Sales on Amazon.in Jumps 2-Fold Led By Tier 2, 3 Cities

"The two-wheeler buying journey in India is often long and can get overwhelming with multiple options, fuel types and price points to consider. This feels more restrictive when you have limited selection, especially beyond the metros. For customers, Amazon.in brings together the largest selection by brands, price points and fuel types in one place with full price transparency and the convenience of digital payments. For brands, it expands their reach," said Aman Lohan, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India.