  1. home
  2. News
  3. India seeks french investments in manufacturing

India Seeks French Investments in Manufacturing

Speaking at Bharat Innovates in Nice, he invited French firms to design, innovate and manufacture in India

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
India’s Manufacturing
info_icon

  • Piyush Goyal sought investments from France in India’s manufacturing sector at the Bharat Innovates event in Nice

  • He said India offers a huge talent pool and scale for manufacturing, with innovation powered by 2,30,000 startups

  • France is the 11th-largest investor in India with $12.25 billion in FDI between April 2000 and March 2025

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday sought investments from France in the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Goyal said India can offer a huge talent pool and scale for manufacturing.

"I would invite our French friends to visit India, invest in India, design in India, innovate in India and manufacture in India, both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world," he said.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

He added that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners.

Related Content
Related Content

"...and that is what India brings to the table," Goyal said, adding that in India, innovation is now a culture which is powered by 2,30,000 startups.

Modi is currently in France, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit. He landed in Nice on Saturday, kickstarting a week-long tour which also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia.

The bilateral trade between India and France dipped to $15.81 billion in 2025-26 from $15.19 billion in 2024-25.

France is the 11th-largest investor in India with $12.25 billion in foreign direct investment between April 2000 and March 2025.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×