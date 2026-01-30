Economic Survey Flags Climate Finance Gaps as Companies Face Pressure to Act

Bridging Climate Finance Gap

India has already taken several steps to mobilise climate finance, including issuing sovereign green bonds to fund low-carbon public infrastructure, providing policy signalling and market benchmarks. In As well as, permitting 100% FDI for renewable energy projects, strengthening finance institutions, such as Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC).