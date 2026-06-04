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Yash Kataria-Led Kataria Estate Announces Infrastructure-First Plan For Ratlam

Ratlam-based Kataria Group, established in 1909, has expanded into real estate, energy and manufacturing. The Kataria Estate project is being developed under the supervision of Yash Kataria.

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Yash Kataria
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New Delhi [India], June 4: Kataria Estate, a new urban development initiative from the Kataria Group of Companies, aims to reposition Ratlam as a regional hub through an infrastructure-first strategy, company officials said.

The project’s centerpiece, Kataria Express City, will combine transport improvements, healthcare, education, and other essential services within an integrated township. Planned infrastructure upgrades include enhanced road connectivity and a private helipad intended to improve access for business visitors and potential investors, the spokesperson added.

Social infrastructure in the development will feature a modern hospital and allocated land for schools and higher-education institutions to support local human-capital development. The plan also includes sustainability components such as an on-site Peacock Care Centre, a gaushala, and organic farming initiatives to promote biodiversity and responsible agriculture.

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The Kataria Group, established in Ratlam in 1909 and known for its jewellery business, has diversified into real estate, energy, and manufacturing in recent years. Yash Kataria, who has studied abroad, is overseeing the estate’s development and has said the project seeks to combine international planning standards with local needs.

Officials described Kataria Estate as a long-term effort to attract investment, improve the quality of life, and support sustainable economic growth across the region.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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