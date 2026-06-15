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India, UK Discuss Collaboration in Tech, Research, Startups

Piyush Goyal said he had a productive virtual meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle

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India, UK Discuss Collaboration in Tech, Research, Startups
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  • Trade ministers of India and the UK held a bilateral meeting on innovation, technology, research, startups and emerging technologies

  • The meeting also covered issues delaying implementation of the free trade agreement, including British steel safeguard measures

  • India and the UK inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 24, 2025

Trade ministers of India and the UK have held a bilateral meeting on ways to promote collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups, and emerging technologies.

"Had a productive virtual meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Mr. @PeterKyle... We discussed strengthening India-UK collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups and emerging technologies," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media a post.

The meeting is also important as both sides have inked a free trade agreement but certain issues like British steel safeguard measures have created hurdles in implementation of the pact.

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Goyal is expected to visit London later this month.

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UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Goyal held a meeting on these issues on June 2 here.

India and the UK on July 24, 2025 inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). 

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