India, UK Discuss Collaboration in Tech, Research, Startups

Trade ministers of India and the UK held a bilateral meeting on innovation, technology, research, startups and emerging technologies
The meeting also covered issues delaying implementation of the free trade agreement, including British steel safeguard measures
India and the UK inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 24, 2025
Trade ministers of India and the UK have held a bilateral meeting on ways to promote collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups, and emerging technologies.
"Had a productive virtual meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Mr. @PeterKyle... We discussed strengthening India-UK collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups and emerging technologies," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media a post.
The meeting is also important as both sides have inked a free trade agreement but certain issues like British steel safeguard measures have created hurdles in implementation of the pact.
Goyal is expected to visit London later this month.
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Goyal held a meeting on these issues on June 2 here.
India and the UK on July 24, 2025 inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).