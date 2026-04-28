IMD Flags Orange Alert for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha as Heatwaves Grip India

Northern Weather System Impact

On heatwave conditions and rainfall in the coming days, Srivastava mentioned to ANI that heatwave conditions were likely in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada, but were expected to ease thereafter. He added that eastern India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, was under an orange alert for severe thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 60 km/h and possible hail. He further said northeastern states were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next week, with red alerts issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.