Monsoon Nears Kerala After Delay; Centre Activates Watch, Crisis Groups

IMD expects southwest monsoon to reach Kerala within coming days.
Centre forms monitoring and crisis groups amid delayed monsoon onset.
Monsoon performance remains crucial for agriculture, inflation and water security.
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days, according to the weather forecast published by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 1.
Meanwhile, the Centre amplified its efforts to counter the impact of low rainfall by forming crop weather watch and crisis management groups and by circulating a crisis management plan to state governments.
Usually, the monsoon begins around June 1. The IMD had earlier stated that rains would arrive by May 26.
The forecast had a model error of plus or minus four days. However, the rains have not reached Kerala yet. Citing inter-ministerial briefing, the government said a crop weather watch group has been constituted and meets every Monday to study rainfall patterns, sowing progress, reservoir status, input availability, pest incidence and price trends.
In addition, a separate crisis management group comprising relief commissioners and state disaster management authorities has also been set up. Apart from that, the agriculture ministry is preparing district contingency plans in collaboration with ICAR and holding regular video conference interactions with state officials on monsoon preparedness.
IMD further predicted that the weather conditions are favourable for some parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala & Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. The advance may also take place in some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, stated IMD.
The IMD had earlier predicted the onset of the monsoon over Kerala on May 26. However, the arrival of the monsoon was delayed, and the department stated on May 29 that it could happen the following week.
Monsoon and Food Security
India receives nearly 70% of its annual rainfall during the southwest monsoon season, making it critical for agriculture, water reservoirs and rural livelihoods.
The monsoon supports over half of the country's net sown area, much of which remains rain-fed. Its performance also influences food production, inflation, hydropower generation and overall economic activity, according to government and IMD assessments.