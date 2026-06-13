BRICS Meeting in Indore Takes Decisions on Farmers' Rights, Digital Agriculture and Food Security

At a five-day BRICS agriculture meeting in Indore, member nations agreed on institutional mechanisms to boost cooperation in food security and sustainable farming.
They will create a Global Forum on Farmers’ Rights in Seed Systems, a BRICS AGRIN Network, a Digital Agriculture Network and agroecology Centres of Excellence,
India will lead coordination to empower small farmers and protect traditional knowledge.
BRICS countries on Saturday announced a series of joint initiatives on food security, farmers' rights, digital agriculture and climate-resilient farming, including the establishment of a new global forum to protect farmers' rights and traditional knowledge in seed systems.
The decisions were taken during a five-day meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers and officials held under India's presidency in Indore.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the member countries have agreed on several new institutional mechanisms to deepen agricultural cooperation, and India is set to coordinate many of the initiatives.
Among the key decisions, the BRICS nations agreed to establish a 'Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems' to promote farmers' rights and preserve traditional knowledge associated with seed systems.
"India will coordinate this initiative," Chouhan said.
The member countries also agreed to create the BRICS AGRIN Network to facilitate cooperation in agricultural inputs, genetic resources and information-sharing, he said.
India would serve as the coordinating country for this network as well, Chouhan added.
The grouping further decided to continue discussions on operationalising the proposed "BRICS Grain Exchange," an initiative aimed at strengthening foodgrain trade and supply chains among member countries, according to him.
In view of the challenges posed by climate change, the BRICS nations also agreed to establish a 'BRICS Centres of Excellence Network' in agroecology and regenerative agriculture, he said.
The initial coordination for this initiative will be undertaken by an institution under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Chouhan said.
The member countries also endorsed the creation of a Digital Agriculture Network to promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), geospatial technologies and other digital solutions in agriculture, the agriculture minister said.
The network's initial coordination will be handled by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, he said.
The initiatives were aimed at empowering small and marginal farmers, strengthening food security and making agriculture more sustainable and resilient, according to Chouhan.
The minister said the decisions reflected the shared commitment of BRICS nations to enhance cooperation in agriculture and address common challenges through innovation, technology and knowledge-sharing.
BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In addition to these five countries, the bloc now has six more members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.