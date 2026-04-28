Factory, Outdoor Workers Bear Heatwave Brunt, Govt Advises Work Hour Changes

According to The Economic Times, the health ministry has directed the state health authorities to take four urgent steps, set up dedicated heat stroke management units at every health facility, ensure ambulance services are fully operational and appropriately staffed, disseminate early warnings to communities in time for preventive action and report heat stroke management units at every health facility, ensure ambulance services are fully operational and adequately staffed, disseminate early warnings to communities in time for preventive action and report heat stroke cases in real time through the ministry’s Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).