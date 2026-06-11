Water Stewardship Should Define India’s Future

At the heart of the water credit mechanism is the concept of acknowledging and rewarding water use efficiency, both in-situ and ex-situ, within the factory and across other areas in the watershed. The framework seeks to create a system in which industries, corporates, and other stakeholders undertaking measurable conservation, recycling, replenishment, and efficiency improvements are acknowledged for their contributions toward sustainable water management. In this sense, water credits allow industries to transition from certificates to tradable credits, ensuring they promote local hydrological improvements rather than merely providing “global offset” branding for corporations. However, unlike carbon, water is a localized resource. The effectiveness of water credits depends on basin-level conditions, including rainfall, groundwater availability, and competing demands. This makes the design of water credit systems more complex and context specific.