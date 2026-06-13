“The Maharashtra Files” Revives the Painful Memory of the 2018 Dharma Patil Case

This film is not an agenda file of any political nature; it is the file of the common citizen. Whether it is the Dharma Patil case or the fictional story of Janabai Rathod, both raise the same question before the system: when the State acquires land in the name of development, will it also accept responsibility for the citizen’s justice, dignity, and right to livelihood? “The Maharashtra Files” gives a clear message to the government, administration, and society that the processes of land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation, resettlement, and grievance redressal must become more transparent, humane, and accountable. A common citizen’s file is not merely a bundle of papers; it carries the life, dreams, pain, and cry for justice of an entire family.