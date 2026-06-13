Jammu Airport Records Major Infrastructure, Capacity Expansion in Past 12 Yrs: Director

Passenger capacity grew from 1 million in 2014 to 2.6 million now, with new terminal 60% complete for end-of-year commissioning
New Terminal will raise total area to 40,000 sq metres with six aerobridges, doubling capacity to 5 million passengers annually
Upgrades include runway extended 1,300 feet, parking increased from 7 to 13 stands, CAT-I to CAT-II upgrade, and advanced security systems installed in 2024
Jammu Airport has witnessed significant growth and modernisation over the past decade, with major upgrades in passenger handling, runway infrastructure, cargo facilities, security systems and air connectivity, its director Devender Yadav said on Saturday.
He said the new terminal building is about 60 per cent complete and is targeted for commissioning by the end of the year. The facility will nearly double Jammu Airport’s capacity, enabling it to handle around five million passengers per annum.
Operated jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Jammu airport -- one of North India's strategically significant aviation hubs -- will celebrate ‘Yatri Suvidha Diwas’ on June 15 with a series of passenger-focused programmes, community outreach initiatives and welfare activities aimed at enhancing passenger experience and recognising the contributions of aviation stakeholders.
Talking to reporters, Yadav said the airport has increased its passenger handling capacity from one million passengers per annum in 2014 to 2.6 million at present.
“The terminal area has expanded from 7,000 square metres to 14,500 square metres, while the under-construction New Terminal Building is expected to raise the total area to around 40,000 square metres,” he said.
He said aircraft parking capacity has increased from seven to 13 stands for A321-type aircraft, while Runway 36 was extended by about 1,300 feet in 2021, enabling operations of Airbus A321 aircraft and enhancing operational efficiency.
The aircraft landing facility is also being upgraded from CAT-I to CAT-II to enhance operational reliability during low visibility conditions.
Jammu Airport had no aerobridges until 2017, when three were installed as part of the terminal expansion and modernization project, the director said, adding the upcoming New Terminal Building will further enhance passenger convenience with six aerobridges and upgraded amenities.
He said other key developments include the establishment of a domestic cargo terminal, construction of a dedicated helicopter parking stand and link taxiway, installation of a 400-kWp rooftop solar power plant, and strengthening of airport security through advanced surveillance and perimeter protection systems.
“The installation of an Under Vehicle Surveillance system at the entry gate and an Integrated Perimeter Security System along the airport boundary in 2024 has significantly strengthened airport security, surveillance and perimeter protection,” he said.
Yadav said the airport has also expanded its air connectivity network, with direct flights to several major destinations across the country, besides helicopter services to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
The director said the passenger-centric initiatives such as DigiYatra, free Wi-Fi, dedicated assistance for specially-abled travellers and improved terminal amenities have further enhanced the travel experience at the airport.
He said a series of passenger outreach, community welfare and environmental initiatives are being undertaken by the airport as part of its continued focus on service quality, sustainability and regional development.
On the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the temporary closure of Srinagar Airport on certain days for maintenance, the director said Jammu Airport is well-equipped to handle any additional passenger load.
“The current terminal has a capacity of 2.6 million passengers annually, while passenger traffic last year was around 1.5 million, leaving sufficient spare capacity to accommodate travellers affected by disruptions at Srinagar Airport,” he said.
Asked about the proposed civil airport which is coming up in Udhampur district, Yadav said it is part of the Government of India's UDAN scheme, which aims to strengthen regional connectivity and make air travel accessible to the common citizen.
“Once operational, Udhampur Airport will connect several regions through air services and mark a new chapter for aviation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.