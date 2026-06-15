Hormuz Reopening, Oil Relief, Nuclear Talks: What's in the 14-Point US-Iran Framework?

Iran could access $24 billion as reported US framework outlines sanctions relief measures
The reported framework emerged after Trump and Shehbaz Sharif announced a breakthrough to end hostilities
The reported framework includes a plan to unlock Iranian funds currently held overseas
A reported agreement between Iran and the United States could give Tehran access to $24 billion in frozen funds, ease energy-related sanctions and help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to details published by Iran's state-affiliated Mehr News agency.
The reported document surfaced after US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a framework agreement had been reached to end the conflict and pave the way for broader negotiations. Trump said the agreement would help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.
However, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the reported draft and no formal text has been released by either government.
What The Draft Proposes
According to the agency, among the most significant provisions in the reported framework is access to frozen Iranian funds held overseas.
Mehr reported that Iran would gain access to $24 billion in frozen assets during a proposed 60-day negotiation period. Half of the amount would reportedly be released before formal talks begin.
The draft proposes lifting sanctions on Iran’s oil, petrochemical products and other key exports, a move that could reopen a major source of income for the country.
It also outlines economic rebuilding plans worth at least $300 billion, with funding support expected from the United States and its allies.
Ceasefire & Nuclear Talks
The reported memorandum begins with an immediate and permanent halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.
There is also a US commitment to respect Iran’s sovereignty and not to interfere in its domestic affairs. Washington would reportedly lift its naval blockade within 30 days, withdraw forces positioned around Iran and support the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The draft further outlines a 60-day negotiating window during which both sides would work towards a broader agreement covering Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief.
According to Mehr, future talks would focus on Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and economic recovery. The report said Iran's missile programme and its support for allied groups in the region would not be part of the discussions.
The draft also reportedly states that Iran would maintain its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. In return, the United States would refrain from imposing new sanctions or increasing its military presence during the negotiation period.
Despite the reported breakthrough, uncertainty remains over how any final agreement would address Iran's nuclear infrastructure. US and Iranian officials have previously offered differing views on the future of Tehran's nuclear programme.