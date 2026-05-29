Piyush Goyal Assures Industry India-US Interim Agreement is Close: USISPF

USISPF said that as the negotiating team heads to India early next week, it “wishes both governments a productive and successful round of negotiations.” Goyal also held bilateral talks with leading industry heads. In his meeting with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick, Goyal said discussions focused on “strengthening long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India, while exploring how Morgan Stanley can leverage the immense opportunities emerging across sectors in the country.” With Chairman of Warburg Pincus Chip Kaye, Goyal exchanged views on the evolving global investment landscape and India's emergence as a key driver of growth and innovation. “Highlighted that with scale, talent, rising domestic demand, and a steady policy push, India continues to create new opportunities across sectors for global investors,” Goyal said.