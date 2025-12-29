Himachal Pradesh to Encourage MSME, Defence Manufacturing Push in 2026

Himachal Pradesh will promote MSMEs, start-ups and defence manufacturing through HIM MSME Fest 2026.
State pitches defence, AI, green mobility and data centres as emerging investment sectors.
Handicrafts, women-led enterprises and ODOP products to anchor MSME collaborations at the event.
The industries department of Himachal Pradesh will facilitate finalisation of new collaborations, featuring the finest handicraft and handloom products, women-led business enterprises, e-commerce marketing and the holding of reverse buyer-seller meetings, alongside One District, One Product (ODOP) amid the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla from January 3 to 5, 2026.
In addition to the existing industries the state will make a strong pitch in manufacturing of other industries as well. “There are several emerging areas where Himachal Pradesh is going to make a strong pitch in the country’s overall defence production, AI, green mobility and data centers,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R D Nazeem.
He further stated that Himachal Pradesh is well-positioned for next-generation and specialised defence manufacturing due to its climate and industrial ecosystem. Small investors and MSMEs can support the expansion of defence-related industries and the production of next-generation defence equipment in addition to industrial investments.
Himachal Pradesh has been actively encouraging investments in the defence manufacturing industry. Although the state's main industries have been pharmaceuticals, tourism, hydroelectric power and textiles, there is a sizable presence of defence-related manufacturing businesses, which is expected to grow significantly in 2026.
According to officials, the districts of Solan, Una and Sirmour already have close to two dozen defence equipment manufacturing facilities. A large manufacturing facility for ammunition will soon be built on 800 acres in the Solan district.
Heritage Meets MSMEs
As the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla, the largest hill town in North India and the site of significant summits and agreements from 1906 to 1972, gets ready, a calm sense of warmth and anticipation permeates the cool breeze over the famous Ridge.
Weavers, traditional craftspeople and pioneers of Himachal's rural economy will come to life at The Ridge, the Fest venue, showcasing goods shaped by creativity, craftsmanship and tradition to share the success stories of the state's extraordinary growth and development.
The state Department of Industries is organising the event, which is being positioned as more than just a trade fair. By putting small businesses and start-ups in touch with industry leaders, investors, e-commerce platforms and technology specialists, it is intended to assist them in moving beyond traditional craft identities.
A "Start-up Pitching Session" will also be held at the event, giving up-and-coming businesses in the state a chance to showcase their products, present their ideas and connect with possible investors and partners. The event will also feature roundtable discussions on business and policy issues, product demonstrations, stall visits and one-on-one meetings to promote direct trade and cooperation. The initiative comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh is gradually developing its start-up ecosystem.