Himachal Pradesh to Encourage MSME, Defence Manufacturing Push in 2026

A "Start-up Pitching Session" will also be held at the event, giving up-and-coming businesses in the state a chance to showcase their products, present their ideas and connect with possible investors and partners. The event will also feature roundtable discussions on business and policy issues, product demonstrations, stall visits and one-on-one meetings to promote direct trade and cooperation. The initiative comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh is gradually developing its start-up ecosystem.