Himachal Govt to Bring Buyers & Sellers Under One Roof at HIM MSME Fest

The ODOP initiative, first launched in Uttar Pradesh, was later adopted nationwide. It aims to promote balanced regional development by identifying, branding, and marketing one unique product per district across India. In 2021, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) introduced the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, following the ODOP approach. The scheme had an outlay of ₹10,000 crore and ran for a five-year period from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25.