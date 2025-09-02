The Centre is working with academic institutions to build tools for AI bias detection, privacy, mitigation and auditing, a senior official said on Tuesday, as the country moves to establish responsible artificial intelligence frameworks and expand applications across key sectors.
“We are also working on having a framework for ensuring responsible AI guidelines to ensure AI is used only for positive purposes, while mitigating the harm AI can cause. We have projects with academic institutions to develop tools for mitigation and auditing, ethical frameworks, privacy-enhancing technologies, and tools for detecting bias,” he said.
Singh said that these tools are being developed so that anyone building an AI application can test their solutions to ensure they do not run into violations of AI principles or guidelines.
He also highlighted that, along with developing indigenous large language models (LLMs), the government is focusing on creating AI applications for multiple sectors to empower people at the last mile across diverse professions.
“A farmer or a person living in a village will benefit only if we have AI applications. Within our innovation program, we have almost 30 applications across domains such as healthcare, agriculture, climate change, and learning disabilities,” he said.
Singh also informed that these applications are at a prototype stage, and they are working with government departments and state governments to scale them up and deploy them.
He pointed out that many startups are building AI applications, but very often at the pre-seed stage they need funding support.
“For which we have created a framework for a fund of funds. Today, of course, a ‘Deep Tech Fund’ was announced. Similarly, we are creating a fund of funds (FoF) that will help us co-invest along with VCs and investors, and also support startups with an accelerator framework by providing information and mentorship.
In summary, he said the government’s overall approach is to collect data from various sectors, make it usable, integrate it with models developed by startups, and build applications that can deliver better services.
After Semicon India 2025, India will host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 which will focus on the impact of AI on equity and progress.This will be a follow-up to the AI Action Summit that India co-chaired with France in Paris earlier this year.
“A symposium curated by our academic experts will bring top researchers. AI startups, researchers, and technology companies will showcase their innovations at the exhibition in AI impact summit,” highlighted Singh.
The CEO of the IndiaAI Mission was speaking at the Day1 of Semicon India 2025, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.