Himachal to Showcase its Industrial Growth at HIM MSME Fest

Additionally, the proposal seeks to exclude short-term leases of buildings, up to 10 years, for business use in rural areas from the scope of Section 118. To further improve ease of doing business in the housing and real estate sector, the government plans to extend the existing exemption for purchases from the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to subsequent buyers. A similar relaxation is also being considered for non-agriculturists buying completed buildings or flats developed by private real estate firms.