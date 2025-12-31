Himachal CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Meet CEOs During HIM MSME Fest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet CEOs and business leaders at a roundtable next month.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to meet CEOs and business leaders at a roundtable during the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 next month. The CEOs’ roundtable will take place on January 4 in Shimla. It is one of the key highlights of the HIM MSME Fest organised by the Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh government.
The agenda of the CEOs’ roundtable includes discussions on issues involving captains of industry, industrial trade bodies and knowledge-based institutions. State Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan will also take part in the meeting.
The government is expected to highlight Himachal Pradesh as an industrial destination. The State provides 24×7 power, a single-window system for approvals, labour management support and administrative facilitation for business operations. Investors gain policy continuity, streamlined administrative procedures and predictable execution, according to officials.
“We will have huge discussions with CEOs along with Himachal’s political executives about how we move ahead to make Himachal the number one industrialised state in the country,” said R. D. Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Government of Himachal Pradesh.
He added that Himachal is already “number one in pharmaceuticals, but given the weather, the strong industrial climate of Himachal and the hard-working people of the State, we are trying to bring in data centres in a big way.”
The state has over 3,500 acres of industrial land, 83 industrial estates, competitive land costs and surplus power. It participates in national assessments such as LEADS logistics, the Food Safety Index, PMFME implementation and DPIIT reforms.
Himachal Pradesh has national highways, rail links, three airports and a network of heliports. It is also close to the upcoming Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC).
The state produces and exports goods to over 60 global markets. It hosts over 650 pharmaceutical formulation units, GMP-compliant facilities, and associated testing, R&D and contract manufacturing services. The Bulk Drug Park at Una spans over 1,400 acres and supports the API and bulk drug value chain with shared infrastructure and utilities.
Other sectors operating in Himachal Pradesh include defence, food processing, FMCG, green energy, textiles, IT and ITeS, electric mobility, cement, dairy and tourism. Agro-processing, cold chain development and value-added food manufacturing are also active in the State. The Baddi–Barotiwala–Nalagarh (BBN) belt produces FMCG and consumer electronics, while integrated textile parks support handloom production.
The state generates surplus power from hydro and solar sources. It is developing renewable energy, pumped storage, battery technologies, green hydrogen and electric mobility infrastructure.
Himachal Pradesh also supports the digital economy through fibre optic connectivity, incubation centres, digital service delivery and IT parks.