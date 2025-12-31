Himachal CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Meet CEOs During HIM MSME Fest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to meet CEOs and business leaders at a roundtable during the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 next month. The CEOs’ roundtable will take place on January 4 in Shimla. It is one of the key highlights of the HIM MSME Fest organised by the Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh government.