Himachal Pradesh's MSME Fest to Put Spotlight on Its Emerging Startups

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a three-day HIM MSME Fest, from January 3 to 5, 2026, with the aim of giving a wider platform to rural artisans, craftspersons, women entrepreneurs and young startup founders.
Organised by the state Department of Industries, the event is being positioned as more than just a trade fair. It is designed to help small businesses and startups move beyond traditional craft identities by connecting them with industry leaders, investors, e-commerce platforms and technology experts.
A key highlight of the event will be a "Startup Pitching Session", where emerging startups from the state will get an opportunity to present their ideas, showcase products and network with potential partners and investors.
The event will also include product demonstrations, stall visits, roundtable discussions on policy and business issues, and one-to-one meetings aimed at facilitating direct trade and collaboration.
The initiative comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh is steadily building its startup ecosystem.
As of 2023, the state had over 650 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), reports stated. While this number is significantly lower than startup-heavy states like Karnataka, which at that time had around 10,000 registered startups, a culture of entrepreneurship in the hill state has been emerging in recent times.
Unlike larger startup hubs, Himachal’s startup growth has largely centred on agribusiness, eco-tourism, organic products and handicrafts, areas that align with the state’s natural resources and the rising demand for sustainable and locally sourced products.
Startups such as Himalayan Natives and Apples of Himachal are examples of ventures that have successfully combined traditional knowledge with modern business models, taking local produce to national and international markets.
To support this ecosystem, the state government has introduced several initiatives. These include the Chief Minister Startup Scheme, which offers financial incentives, seed funding and incubation support, particularly for agribusiness and eco-tourism startups.
Another initiative is the Startup Himachal Yojana focuses on encouraging rural entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises by promoting local industries and eco-friendly products. In addition, IIT Mandi Catalyst serves as a key incubation centre, supporting startups working in sustainability, agriculture and clean technology.
Speaking about the role of MSMEs in the state, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan reportedly said that while small and medium enterprises have long been part of Himachal’s economy, many young startup founders are now using innovation to build ventures that stand out.
He noted that these enterprises have not only earned recognition but have also created direct and indirect employment opportunities for people within their local communities.