Prosus Inks Multi-Million Dollar AI & Cloud Deal with AWS to Double Group Value by 2028

Global Venture Capital (VC) firm Prosus NV has concluded a three-year cloud and AI deal with an Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The deal is reportedly estimated to make double-digit cost savings by consolidating contracts in these spheres.
While declining to reveal the exact value of the deal, Head of Prosus Ecosystem Igor Cardoso reportedly stated the deal runs into “hundreds of millions of dollars.
Cardoso reportedly stated Prosus has around 1,000 AI specialists in its team, who will work with their counterparts at Amazon to create applications collaboratively. He added that the group is investing about $100 million in AI talent and infrastructure annually.
Cardoso noted that in new jurisdictions, standardising the models makes it easier and faster to build, as businesses cannot share data across regions.
Prosus to Focus on Europe, India, Latin America
As per the report, Cardoso said the group is undergoing a reorganisation under CEO Fabricio Bloisi, as it looks to sharpen its strategic focus on Europe, India and Latin America. The group is increasingly betting on building AI capabilities to accelerate growth and scale its businesses across these three regions, with the aim of doubling its overall value by 2028.
Outlining the strategy, Cardoso reportedly said the group plans to roll out its “large commerce model” across Latin America, where it already operates businesses such as Brazilian food delivery and logistics platform iFood, travel company Despegar and online classifieds firm OLX. “Then we plan to also do this in Europe and then in India in time,” he added.
Prosus Vision
Cardoso said that over the past 18 to 24 months, the group has built and deployed AI agents across its portfolio companies and is now investing in more advanced “life assistants” to further support and enhance these businesses.
Cape Town–based Naspers, which built much of its wealth through an early investment in Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings, spun off Prosus in 2019 as part of a broader effort to sharpen its focus on global internet businesses.
Under CEO Fabricio Bloisi, Prosus is working to improve the profitability and scale of its portfolio through a series of strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of European food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com for about $4.6 billion and Argentina-based travel platform Despegar for $1.7 billion.
Cardoso added that as part of its deal with Amazon, Prosus will also leverage the tech giant’s infrastructure and data centres across multiple regions.