Himachal Govt Aims to Boost Women Entrepreneurs at HIM MSME Fest

The focus on women follows persistent gaps in female participation in the state’s MSME sector. Government data shows that Himachal Pradesh ranked 26th in the country for women-owned MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal. Between 2020 and 2024, only 22% of MSMEs in the state registered on the platform were owned by women, much lower than states like Tripura, where about 66% of registered MSMEs were led by women.