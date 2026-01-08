HIM MSME Fest 2025: CM Sukhu Outlines Policy Support, Infra Push to Attract Entrepreneurs

Himachal Pradesh concluded its three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla.
Himachal Pradesh on Monday concluded its three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 in the capital, Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, along with other state officials, outlined incentive policies and an infrastructure push to attract more entrepreneurs to invest in the hill state. The Fest also set a Guinness World Record by displaying 4,000 handmade shawls in Shimla.
The three day event kicked off with the world record where more than 1,000 weavers displayed handmade shawls celebrating craftsmanship from Himachal Pradesh. This is the largest display of handmade shawls by artisans at one place, breaking the earlier record by almost four times in terms of volume.
The event was followed by different sessions like CEOs Roundtable Conference, The Start-up Awards & Recognition, and the Networking Meet for Womenpreneurs. During the Roundtable, Chief Minister Sukhu noted that while Himachal Pradesh may not have a long legacy of entrepreneurship, it is actively repositioning itself as a hub for startups, innovation, and sustainable industries.
He underlined that the government cannot be the sole provider of employment and that empowering youth to become job creators is central to Himachal’s economic vision.
The event went on to highlight policy support and fiscal incentives that the state government is offering to companies.
The Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives to strengthen industries in Himachal Pradesh. “Our industry is established, but it will be strengthened by our government. Surviving for any industry is tough if their logistics cost is high,” he said.
The government has earmarked ₹100 crore to improve railway connectivity and strengthen logistics around industrial hubs such as Baddi and Una, while rolling out electricity reforms to support industry, including assured 24-hour supply, lower tariffs, and smart meters.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also announced major infrastructure investments, including ₹2,400 crore for the hospitality sector, a ₹3,000 crore expansion of Kangra Airport, and new heliports to improve connectivity, while reiterating the state’s demand for GST compensation for producer states.
Looking ahead, he outlined plans for a proposed world-class city, 'HIM Chandigarh', near the Chandigarh border, aimed at balancing industrial growth with rural development and urban planning.
Start-ups Recognised, Womenpreneurs Encouraged
The Start-up Awards at the Fest recognised innovative and impact-driven enterprises that are strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s MSME ecosystem through job creation, sustainability, and support for local value chains. Instituted by the state’s Department of Industries, the awards honoured startups across priority sectors such as agri-tech, food processing, environment, and rural enterprises.
Winners for 2022–23 and 2023–24 were also acknowledged for initiatives ranging from preserving traditional Himachali foods and supporting marginal farmers to value-added flower processing, organic fruit products, and environmental conservation, reflecting the state’s focus on inclusive, innovation-led growth.
For the financial year 2023–24, the first prize was awarded to Dry Flower Technology, founded by Seema Kumari from Kangra, for value addition of flowers through dehydration technology, enabling new income opportunities and market expansion. The second prize went to Innovation on Organic Fruit Sweets, founded by Anita Devi from Hamirpur, for developing organic, value-added products from locally available fruits and vegetables.
In a separate session, senior government officials asked the women entrepreneurs to engage directly with them to access schemes for innovation and market expansion. Participants were urged to tap the Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification Scheme, which provides quality certification, subsidised process upgrades, and easier access to affordable credit. Senior officials also said that the certification improves credibility, enables concessional loans, and boosts competitiveness, particularly for women-led manufacturing units.
The state government is offering assistance for e-cataloguing, packaging, branding, and digital onboarding, covering up to 80% of costs to help women entrepreneurs reach national and global markets.
The session further showcased Himachal Pradesh’s startup ecosystem, including incubation support, monthly stipends, and funding of up to ₹50 lakh under the state’s Startup Scheme, while encouraging women entrepreneurs to pitch scalable ideas to investors and venture capitalists.