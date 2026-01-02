HIM MSME Fest 2026 Set to Begin on Dec 3, CM Sukhu to Inaugurate Event in Shimla

CEOs Roundtable

Another major highlight of the festival will be the CEOs’ Roundtable, expected to be held on January 4 in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhu is likely to interact with leading CEOs and business leaders during the session, which forms part of the three day programme. The agenda includes discussions on key industry related issues involving captains of industry, representatives of industrial trade bodies and knowledge based institutions. Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan will also participate in the deliberations.