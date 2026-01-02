HIM MSME Fest 2026 Set to Begin on Dec 3, CM Sukhu to Inaugurate Event in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh CM will inaugurate 'HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla
Fest aims to connect hill crafts with national & international markets
CEO Roundtable will engage industry leaders on green mobility & defense
The Himachal Pradesh government’s Department of Industries event, ‘HIM MSME Fest 2026’ is set to kick off on Saturday in Shimla. The three-day festival aims to boost entrepreneurship and accelerate industrial growth across the state.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the event, with Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan and other senior dignitaries in attendance. Describing the festival as a major step towards building an “Atmanirbhar Himachal,” Sukhu said HIM MSME Fest 2026 would foster innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth, while laying out priority initiatives to strengthen the MSME ecosystem, support women entrepreneurs and attract fresh investment.
“Through the HIM MSME Fest 2026, we have laid down clear priority initiatives to promote inclusive industrial growth by strengthening MSMEs, supporting women entrepreneurs and facilitating investments,” the chief minister said.
Craft of Hills on Global Stage
Highlighting the theme, “The Craft of the Hills on the Global Stage,” Sukhu said the festival is designed to connect Himachal Pradesh’s local and traditional products with national and international markets. He added that the event will provide thousands of small entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups with exposure to markets, investment opportunities and modern technologies.
“The HIM MSME Fest 2026 will be a milestone in connecting Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector with markets, investments and modern technologies, while giving it national and international visibility,” he said.
The festival will also serve as a convergence platform for emerging and established start-ups, enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, engage directly with investors and buyers, and explore new avenues for business expansion.
Start-Up Awards
A key attraction on the opening day will be the start-up Awards and felicitation ceremony, which will recognise emerging and established start-ups for their performance and innovation. Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said the inaugural session will also feature a cultural evening showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s rich folk traditions. A special exhibition of handcrafted shawls will be organised on the first day, highlighting the weaving and handicraft heritage of different districts.
CEOs Roundtable
Another major highlight of the festival will be the CEOs’ Roundtable, expected to be held on January 4 in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhu is likely to interact with leading CEOs and business leaders during the session, which forms part of the three day programme. The agenda includes discussions on key industry related issues involving captains of industry, representatives of industrial trade bodies and knowledge based institutions. Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan will also participate in the deliberations.
Officials said the state government will use the platform to position Himachal Pradesh as an attractive industrial destination by highlighting advantages such as round the clock power availability, a single window clearance system, labour management support and administrative facilitation for businesses. Investors, they added, benefit from policy continuity, streamlined procedures and predictable execution.
“We will have extensive discussions with CEOs along with Himachal’s political leadership on how to move forward and make Himachal the number one industrialised state in the country,” said R. D. Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Government of Himachal Pradesh.
Buyer Seller Meet
The event will also feature a Buyer Seller Meet focused on showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s One District One Product offerings. The government aims to position the meet as a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of the state’s signature products, with dedicated platforms for haldi milk and dairy products, garlic and ginger, fruit wine, sea buckthorn and potatoes.
The programme will include product presentations highlighting quality standards and market potential, stall visits offering firsthand experience, roundtable discussions to encourage policy and business dialogue, and one to one meetings to facilitate direct trade and collaboration.
Industry Minister Chauhan said the ODOP initiative is giving a fresh direction to district level economies by blending traditional skills with modern market opportunities. He added that the scheme is helping build a strong foundation for sustainable livelihoods for farmers, artisans and small entrepreneurs across the state.