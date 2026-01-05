Himachal Govt Plans Electricity Tariff Cuts, 24×7 Power Supply for Industries: CM Sukhu

CM Sukhu pledges stronger industrial ecosystem, improved connectivity, and logistics support
Electricity tariffs to drop and uninterrupted 24-hour supply guaranteed for industries
₹2,400 crore hospitality boost, Kangra Airport expansion, HIM Chandigarh city planned
Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced its plans to significantly reduce electricity tariffs over the next one to two years, alongside a commitment to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour power supply for industries.
Addressing the “CEOs Roundtable Conference” at Hotel Peterhoff on the second day of HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla, Sukhu said, “Our industry is established, but it will be strengthened by our government. Surviving for any industry is tough if their logistic costs are high".
He underscored the state’s efforts to improve connectivity, including the ₹100 crore allocation for railway lines and plans to connect key industrial hubs such as Baddi and Una.
The CM directly engaged with industry leaders to discuss investment opportunities, rural economic growth and the state’s manufacturing potential.
He assured entrepreneurs that tariffs for electricity would decrease significantly in the upcoming budget. “Three rupees per unit for five years will be provided, registration fees will be waived and uninterrupted 24-hour supply will be guaranteed for industries. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will be implemented, and smart meters will be installed to ensure accountability wherever power supply is disrupted,” CM Sukhu added.
He further said the state’s electricity costs, already among the lowest in the country, will reduce by an additional ₹1 over the next one or two years.
The Chief Minister also announced major infrastructure initiatives, including ₹2,400 crore for the hospitality sector, a ₹3,000 crore Kangra Airport extension by March 2026, and the development of heliports to improve connectivity across the state.
On taxation, he noted that while Himachal has received ₹1,600 crore in GST compensation cess for a population of 75 lakh, the state continues to seek GST provisions for producer states.
Looking ahead, CM Sukhu revealed plans for a world-class city, “HIM Chandigarh,” near Chandigarh along the state border, underscoring the government’s vision for industrial growth and urban development in Himachal Pradesh.