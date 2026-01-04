Himachal to Move Towards Aatmanirbharta in Next Two Years, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh aims to achieve aatmanirbharta within two years by prioritising MSMEs and climate-sensitive development.
The state entered the Guinness Book of World Records by showcasing 4,023 handwoven Himachali shawls.
The government is pushing green mobility, defence, pharma, AI, electronics, and data centres to drive sustainable industrialisation.
Himachal Pradesh will move closer to aatmanirbharta in the next two years, driven by a focus on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) segment and climate-sensitive strategies, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. He added that the government has taken initiatives to make the state green and clean by 2026.
Inaugurating the HIM MSME Fest 2026 on Saturday, Sukhu congratulated the industries minister and officials. “Today, Himachal Pradesh has established its name in the world by displaying 4,023 shawls,” Sukhu said. The HIM MSME Fest is a first-of-its-kind event, and the state secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records with the inclusion of Himachali shawls. Over 4,023 authentic handwoven woollen shawls, representing the length and breadth of the state, were displayed.
He highlighted that the brand name “HIM” was derived from the word Himachal Pradesh to promote and market state-produced products. The fest offers a platform to artisans and women entrepreneurs for exposure, collaboration, and growth. The event is an effort to promote the Made in Himachal brand and help uplift rural, traditional, and local MSME products to gain national and international recognition. The move aligns with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Himachal by strengthening innovation, enterprise, and inclusive growth. CM Sukhu added that the fest also serves as a crucial platform for emerging and established start-ups focused on innovation and investment.
Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan detailed the agenda of the three-day fest. Sectors including green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, artificial intelligence, electronic chips, and data centres are being given priority to accelerate industrialisation and promote green industries. Strategic dialogues are also being held with industry experts in these emerging sectors, reports said.
“Under initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), rural MSMEs, women-led self-help groups, and innovators are presenting their offerings. The initiative is expected to inspire women entrepreneurs, strengthen market linkages, and lay a strong foundation for sustainable enterprises of today and tomorrow,” Sukhu said at the event.
Additional Director (Industries) Tilak Raj Sharma said the Chief Minister envisioned organising such an event to bring local craftsmen and artisans onto the global stage. “So, we decided to pitch Himachal’s ancient handwoven shawls, produced on looms, to the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.