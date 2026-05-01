Commercial LPG Shock: Prices Jump by ₹993, New Rules Kick In

Usually, oil marketing companies revise the prices for LPG at the beginning of every month. The prices of domestic and commercial cylinders were last revised in April owing to the widening West Asia conflict and the increase in prices from May were expected already. The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices were raised by ₹60 last month. The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price rose by ₹196 in April across metro cities, after a ₹114.5 hike on March 7.