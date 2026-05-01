Commercial LPG Shock: Prices Jump by ₹993, New Rules Kick In

Commercial LPG prices jump ₹993 amid West Asia tensions disrupting global energy supply.
Domestic LPG prices unchanged, but supply gaps and delays expected nationwide.
New booking rules, OTP verification, and eKYC mandatory for subsidy beneficiaries.
The cost of commercial LPG has been increased by ₹993 (on average) effective immediately from May 1, 2026, Friday due to the ongoing US-Iran-Israel conflict. The fresh price of a commercial LPG cylinder now stands at ₹3,071.50 in Delhi. There has been no change in the prices of domestic cylinders and a 14.2 kg cylinder costs ₹913 in the national capital, Indian Oil said in a statement, reported The Economic Times.
According to reports, the government had maintained that the prices of LPG cylinders won’t be hiked but the rates were increased after elections concluded on April 29.
Usually, oil marketing companies revise the prices for LPG at the beginning of every month. The prices of domestic and commercial cylinders were last revised in April owing to the widening West Asia conflict and the increase in prices from May were expected already. The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices were raised by ₹60 last month. The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price rose by ₹196 in April across metro cities, after a ₹114.5 hike on March 7.
The steep hike in prices comes due to the disruptions in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint responsible for the transportation of 20% of global oil and natural gas.
Black marketing and hoarding have already created a supply crunch for LPG across India.
New Booking Rules Ahead
Nowadays, one can expect a longer waiting period while booking an LPG cylinder. In urban areas, LPG users can book a refill only after 25 days instead of 21 days. In rural areas, the gap may go up to 45 days. If you try to book before the designated time period, the system will automatically block the request.
From May 1, users will likely need a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). Upon booking a cylinder, a user can expect to receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. Physical documents like the blue book or old receipts alone won’t be sufficient for the booking.
For the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana who have not yet completed Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC, it is now mandatory. Failing to complete this verification may lead to disruptions in receiving subsidised benefits.