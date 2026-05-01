Adani Group plans a three-layer organisational overhaul to speed up decision-making and execution
Move aligns with aggressive $100 billion capex push and focus on liquidity, accountability and faster project delivery
Restructuring comes amid expansion plans but ongoing regulatory and operational challenges remain key risks
Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group has outlined plans to overhaul its operating model, aiming to cut decision-making timelines and drive faster execution as it accelerates growth across businesses, according to a Bloomberg report.
In an internal memo issued to employees on Labour Day, the group said it will introduce a three-layer organisational structure with fewer decision-makers and a sharper focus on liquidity and access to capital. The move is aimed at simplifying processes, improving responsiveness and enhancing accountability across business units.
The streamlined hierarchy will push leadership closer to project sites, allowing decisions to be taken in hours instead of days. The group expects this shift to strengthen execution capabilities at a time when competition is intensifying across infrastructure, energy and consumer-facing sectors in India.
Second Major Structural Shift
This marks the group's second major restructuring exercise since 2015, when it demerged its ports and power businesses into separately listed entities. That move helped unlock shareholder value by removing the holding company discount and offering investors direct exposure to operating companies under Adani Enterprises.
The latest overhaul comes amid a surge in investment activity in India, prompting conglomerates to become more agile as they compete for capital and execution efficiency in a fast-growing economy.
The group currently operates India's largest private-sector ports and airports networks and manages over 700 sites across 24 states, with a workforce of nearly 400,000 employees, partners and contractors.
Aggressive Expansion and Funding Plans
The restructuring aligns with Adani Group's aggressive capital expenditure plans. The conglomerate has doubled the pace of its investment roadmap and now plans to deploy $100 billion over the next five to six years, compared to a decade-long timeline announced earlier.
It is also diversifying funding sources, having raised $2 billion from domestic markets last year, with plans to scale this up to $10 billion over the next three years, as previously indicated by Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh.
In addition, the group has initiated plans to build accommodation for 50,000 workers across key project sites. It is investing around ₹5,000 crore to develop a large township spread over more than 175 acres in Mundra, Gujarat, to support its workforce.
Adani Enterprises has also approved plans to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through a share sale, even as it reported a loss in the previous quarter, which could complicate near-term funding and expansion plans.
Operational and Regulatory Challenges Remain
The group continues to face operational and regulatory challenges. Its $1.2 billion copper plant in Kutch has encountered multiple technical issues since commissioning, affecting production levels. The plant was shut for repairs in late March and is yet to achieve meaningful output, raising concerns over ramp-up timelines.
At the same time, the conglomerate is dealing with a US regulatory case involving alleged securities law violations. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused the group of breaches, although Adani's legal team has sought dismissal of the case, arguing lack of jurisdiction.
The outcome of the case remains critical for the group's ability to fully revive overseas fundraising efforts.