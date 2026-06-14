Can Trump and Modi Break the Deadlock? Trade Deal Talks Gather Pace Ahead of G7

USTR Jamieson Greer will visit India after the G7 summit for further discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.
Trade is expected to feature prominently in discussions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit, though no deal is expected to be announced.
Alongside trade, the two leaders are likely to discuss energy security, maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and other strategic issues affecting bilateral ties.
US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India in the week following the G7 Leaders' Summit for further discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday, according to Reuters.
The official indicated that while trade will feature prominently in talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in France next week, no formal trade agreement is expected to be announced during the meeting.
"We know that Prime Minister Modi is quite ambitious about the role he sees for India and the importance of the US-India relationship. We think a potential trade deal is part of that," the official told reporters.
Trade Talks Gain Momentum
According to the Reuters report, Trump and Modi are expected to review the progress of negotiations during their meeting, though additional technical discussions may be required before a deal is finalized.
Apart from trade, the two leaders are likely to discuss a range of geopolitical and energy-related issues. Indian officials said energy security and possible Indian purchases of Venezuelan oil could feature in the discussions.
The meeting also comes amid concerns over maritime security. India on Thursday called for an end to US strikes on shipping after three Indian-crewed tankers were attacked this week, including one incident that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors.
The fatalities were the first reported since the US launched a blockade on Iran-linked shipping on April 13. Since then, US forces have reportedly disabled eight vessels and turned back more than 100 others.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday, the US State Department said.
Modi to Attend G7 Summit in France
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit France and Slovakia next week. During the first leg of his trip, he will attend the G7 Summit, being held from June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
The summit will bring together leaders of major economies, including Trump, while also hosting invited partner nations such as India.
Although bilateral ties have faced challenges over US tariffs and Trump's claims regarding India's conflict with Pakistan, both sides have recently signaled a willingness to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.