WeWork India has only recently entered this segment. Managed offices currently account for just 21% of its portfolio, translating into a 26-month average lock-in. Demand is being driven by large enterprises, with global capability centres, or captive back offices of global enterprises, accounting for over 50% of all flex seats, followed by IT-services firms at 25%. This is also reflected in the scale of each of these companies. WeWork offers only 1.26 lakh desks across 76 centres, while Smartworks has 2.31 lakh desks across 66 centres and IndiQube has 2.15 lakh across 130.